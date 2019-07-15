WILKINSON, Jacqueline "Jackie" Showalter, 94, of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on July 12, 2019. The daughter of the late Colin Lewis and Josephine Showalter, Jackie was a native of Norge, Virginia (James City County), who later migrated to Petersburg, Virginia, to raise her family. Always happiest when spending time with her sprawling family, Jackie imparted a lifetime of wisdom, humor and spiritual guidance on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will live on for generations to come. Most importantly, she is now reunited with her loving husband of 59 years, Howard Preston "Pres" Wilkinson Sr. Jackie leaves behind four children to cherish her memory, Howard Wilkinson Jr. (Carolyn), Brenda Toncray (Bob), Barbara Yandle (Kent) and Colin Wilkinson (Emily); seven grandchildren also survive her, Jennifer Burnette (Chris), Preston Wilkinson, Katherine King (Jamie), Wesley Yandle (Allison), Brandon Yandle (Jessica), Colin Wilkinson and Carter Wilkinson; seven great-grandchildren, Conner Burnette, Ainsley Burnette, Michael King, Carson King, Trip Wilkinson, Harper Kent Yandle and Lyla Jane Yandle; two sisters, Mildred Quarles of Wilmington, Delaware and Nancy Cates of Norge, Virginia; as well as by a number of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, Virginia, beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends just prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship for family and friends in the Fellowship Hall. Interment in Southlawn Cemetery will be private. The family wishes to express appreciation to the nurses and staff of Dunlop House in Colonial Heights for their care and concern for Jackie for the past five years and to Mrs. Leslie Richardson for her faithful care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Baptist Church (https://www.secondbaptistpetersburg.org/) or to a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial