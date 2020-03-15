WILKINSON, James C., Jr., "Mike," 80, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gladys W. Wilkinson; one son, James C. Wilkinson III and his wife, Sara A. Wilkinson; and one grandson, Alex Spencer Wilkinson. Mike's love of rocks and minerals led him to establish and operate Wilkinson's since 1967. He supplied hobbyists, schools, colleges, jewelry stores and other customers with tools, equipment, supplies, jewelry and any help or advice he could give. He loved his customers, many of whom became longtime friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. Interment will be at Hebron Methodist Church, Saxe, Virginia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…