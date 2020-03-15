WILKINSON, JAMES

WILKINSON, James C., Jr., "Mike," 80, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gladys W. Wilkinson; one son, James C. Wilkinson III and his wife, Sara A. Wilkinson; and one grandson, Alex Spencer Wilkinson. Mike's love of rocks and minerals led him to establish and operate Wilkinson's since 1967. He supplied hobbyists, schools, colleges, jewelry stores and other customers with tools, equipment, supplies, jewelry and any help or advice he could give. He loved his customers, many of whom became longtime friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. Interment will be at Hebron Methodist Church, Saxe, Virginia.

