WILKINSON, James David, of Chesterfield, a veteran of the U.S. Army and also a machinist for 40 years, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 19, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy Wilkinson; daughter, Patrice Brooks; son, Mark Wilkinson; son, David Wilkinson; daughter, Mary Query; 10 grandchildren and a host of other family. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832, Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 a.m. with fellowship to follow. He will be buried at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date.View online memorial
