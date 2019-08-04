WILKINSON, Loraine D., 67, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., died following a brief illness. She was born and raised in Carson, Virginia. Loraine graduated from Elon College in North Carolina and received a master's degree in business from the University of Richmond. She was a teacher in Chesterfield County, Virginia schools, and coached field hockey at Monacan High School. After her teaching career, Loraine worked for several pharmaceutical companies as a representative and retired as a district manager for Boehringer-Ingelheim. She was a President's Award winner twice during her pharmaceutical career. Loraine made her home on Amelia Island for the past 24 years and was grateful to live in such an amazing place among wonderful friends. Gardening was Lo's passion and she enjoyed sharing her flowers and tomatoes with others. She had many adventures, lived life to the fullest and nourished her soul with sand between her toes and her hair blowing in the sea breeze. Loraine saw the best in people and encouraged them to reach their potential. With a quick wit and wild, fearless spirit, Lolo touched many hearts and tickled many funny bones. Like a breath of air on a crisp autumn day, she exuded freedom, added color and brought life to all around her with her generous and loving spirit. Loraine's light will always be bright in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. A service to celebrate her life was held in Fernandina Beach, Florida, on July 18, 2019. Daughter of the late Robert Major and Marie Royster Wilkinson, Loraine is survived by her longtime life partner, Dr. Anna Wright; sister, Donna W. Allen (Lee); brother, Robert M. Wilkinson Jr. (Shirley); niece, Ashley A. Child (Jeremy); nephews, Andrew L. Allen (Tracey), Robert M. Wilkinson III (Mary) and John Blake Wilkinson; and great-nieces and nephews, Hayley, Mary Grace, Jenna and Ava Wilkinson, Mason and Morgan Child and Wyatt Allen. Gifts in memory of Loraine may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Nassau County, P.O. Box 16003, Fernandina Beach, Fla. 32035, www.bgcnassau.com or Save the Manatee Club, 500 N. Maitland Ave., Suite 210, Maitland, Fla. 32751, www.savethemanatee.org.View online memorial