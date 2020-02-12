WILKINSON, Martha "George," 63, of Jetersville, passed into eternal rest February 9, 2020. She is survived by her chosen daughter, Betty Jo Tolbert of Cartersville; devoted companion, Siggi; brother, Michael; sisters, Alicia, Patty; and her Radiology family at VCU. The family will receive friends Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan and where services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Doorways at doorways.org. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
