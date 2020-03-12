WILKINSON, Wayne Lee, After all these years, we are not face to face anymore but know I have loved you from the start. Wayne Lee Wilkinson, of North Chesterfield, age 73, passed away quietly at his home on March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, George Scott Wilkinson; mother, Bronah Lamm Wilkinson; brother, George Wilkinson; sisters, Helen West Mooreland, Ann Trelax, Ethel Davis and Virginia Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Sharie Wilkinson, of 20 years but had met on St. Patrick's Day in 1986 in a kissing contest. Wayne was an electrician of 42 years with the IBEW local union 666. He pulled the plug in 2008 and retired from the union, but not his tool belt. He was a Dallas fan and loved NASCAR with many tales to share from his long history of Daytona trips with friends. Other hobbies included fishing and grilling with a short one in hand; he said it helped the flavor and something to sip on if the fish were not biting. Wayne took his last pit stop on Tuesday at the Forest for a bourbon and fun. Many thanks to family and friends who reached out during this difficult time, especially Tommy Streat Jr., my employer, William Francis Jr. and his son, Skip Francis III and neighbors, the Dewalts for their help and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
