WILLARD, Shirley Dillard, age 83, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Willard; her son, Jeff Willard; seven brothers, two sisters and one half-brother. She is survived by her children, Steve Willard, Karen Thomas (Al), Kim Kruger (Jack) and Chuck Willard (Pamela); grandsons, Travis Kruger (Rachel), Danny Kruger (Patience) and Jake Thomas; great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Hendrix and soon-to-be-born, Ripley; her sister, Marjorie Emerson; and half-siblings, Louise, Oscar, Alice, Wayne, Red and Kathy; plus many nieces and nephews. Shirley was born in Dinwiddie, Va., the baby of 11. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1955. She married Eddie in 1956 and immediately started their family. While raising a family of five, she worked for Texaco Corp. in Research/Development. She finished her career retiring from Ginter Hall South Assisted Living Home in bookkeeping and patient relations. "Little Momma's" true focus in life was the joy she had with her family and friends. Always putting others before herself, her happy attitude and kindness were extremely infectious. If you were having a bad day, she would calmly say, "you do not need to worry about that today, we can think about that tomorrow and it will be better." An exceptionally large part of her life with Eddie was their dedicated devotion with the ACCA Shriners. The fun, the work and the friendships were happy memories. Over the past year, living at Chesterfield Heights Senior Living brought her tremendous joy. Many friends were made and plenty of bingo and horse racing! A private family visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham and family funeral service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine Transportation Fund for Children's Hospital, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
