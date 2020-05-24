WILLETT, Doris "Dot" Long, of Richmond, Va., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Cullowhee, in the mountains of western North Carolina, to the late Berder and Mary Long. Dot was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry I. Willett Sr. Dot's life was centered around family and education as she followed the family career. At the age of 18, she started her career as a high school math teacher in Sylva, N.C. and continued on with her degrees from Western Carolina College. Dot moved to Virginia for additional studies and employment with Richmond city schools. She was the head of the math department at George Wythe High School when she met the love of her life, Henry I. Willett Sr. They continued life together with Dot as a math professor at the University of Richmond and her husband as Superintendent of Schools in Richmond. Together they were members of First Baptist Church and later she became a beloved member of Second Baptist Church on River Road. Today many students remember her best for her excellent classroom instruction and helpful tutoring in math. In Cullowhee, Dot is survived by her sister, Lora "Poky" Long Watson; nephew, Frank Watson Jr. (Donna); niece, Mary Jo Jones (Carroll); and niece, Brenda Watson Gray. When she married HI Willett, she was blessed with more than a wonderful husband, but two stepsons, Henry I. Willett Jr. (Mary) and Thomas D. Willett (Cynthia); that has expanded to five grandsons and 13 great-grandchildren, Rodney (Lydia), Turner, Winston and Nora, Scott (Kim), Rebecca, Caroline and Eliza, Todd (Leslie), Preston (Shannon), Taylor and Mason, Henry III (Katie), HI IV, Harrison and Ryland, Terrence (Jen), Mariah and Wyatt. Dot will always be remembered by her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and love of family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarfield and Janie Goldschmidt for their tender, loving care. Memorial services will be held at later dates. Memorials may be sent to Bon Secour Richmond Health Care, Att: PSC Research, 5008 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
