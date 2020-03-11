WILLIAMS, Alfred "Boss" Leroy Jr., 64, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 3, 2020. Boss was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ruby Williams; and his sister, Terry S. Williams. He is survived by his siblings, Pamela Tapp and Dayton Williams Sr.; nieces and nephews, Yale Tapp, Ramsay Lett, Rasheeda Williams, Darshell Knight and Dayton Williams Jr.; a host of cousins, two devoted, Rhonda and Denise Bates. Service private.View online memorial
