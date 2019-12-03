WILLIAMS, Betty L., 83, of Powhatan, daughter of the late Robert and Audrey Creps, passed away November 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Debra L. Hockett (Mike), Pamela Kay Will (Russ); brother, Richard; sisters, Mary and Joan; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Allen (Justin), Nicole Baisden (Paul), John-Colton B. Will; two great-grandchildren, Meredith and James. Betty was preceded in death by three siblings, Morris, Robert and Sharon. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday (today), in the Graceland Baptist Church, 970 Dorset Rd., Powhatan, followed by graveside service at 12 p.m., in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial