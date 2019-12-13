WILLIAMS, Brenda Faye, age 63, departed this life on December 9, 2019, at her residence in Midlothian, Va. She was born on October 1, 1956, in Mecklenburg County, Va., to the late Essex Evans and Elnora "Nora" Jiggetts Evans. Brenda was preceded in death by four siblings, Shirley Clay, Essex Lee Evans, Jeannett "Boo" Evans-Wilson and Bernard Evans. At an early age, Brenda accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Pleasant Hill RZUA in La Crosse, Va. She was a member of St. Paul's Baptist Church Richmond, Va., for several years and later joined Hosanna Victory Church, Midlothian, Va. At Hosanna, she served in several leadership positions: an Elder, the Treasurer, a Trustee and Prophetic Ministry team lead. Brenda also led the Intercessory Prayer Ministry for many years, where she was heavily involved with Gateway prophetic training. Brenda cherished her personal relationship with the Lord. She loved reading the Bible and spending time learning more about God and sharing the Gospel with others. She was known for ministering to and praying with everyone. Even in the midst of her personal health challenges, Brenda could always be counted on for an encouraging word. Brenda was educated in Mecklenburg County Public Schools. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service, where she worked diligently for over 38 years as a Bankruptcy Specialist. Brenda was formerly married to James Williams. From this union, two children were born- James Jr. and Shannon. She loved her family dearly and she especially loved spending time with them during family meals. Brenda treasured every opportunity to pray with and provide spiritual guidance to her children and grandchildren, even by video chats. She also enjoyed keeping up with current affairs and water aerobics. Brenda was a woman of unwavering faith, great strength and unconditional love. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. Brenda leaves to cherish her memory children, James Williams Jr. (Marsha) of Chester, Va. and Shannon Duncan (Richard) of Midlothian, Va.; seven grandchildren, Daysha, Amaya, Richard II, Bella, Tiffany, Eamon and Chae. She also leaves sisters, Cylvia Thomas (Prince) and Threatha Robinson; a devoted niece, Katrina Washington; three aunts, Sarah Malone, Ida Jiggetts and Roselle "Duck" Tisdale; one sister-in-law, Linda Evans; and one brother-in-law, Eugene Clay; Samantha Williams, who was like a daughter to her; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the RZUA Headquarters and Conference Center, 2504 Rocky Branch Road, La Crosse, Va. 23950. Viewing will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home, from 2 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 West Atlantic Street, South Hill, Va., (434) 447-7158.View online memorial