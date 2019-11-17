WILLIAMS, Bruce Elliott, resident of Westminster Canterbury Richmond, Va., passed away on November 10, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Nancy Louise Williams, former English teacher at St. Christopher's School, who died in December 2010. Williams is survived by his three sons, Richard (Mary Jane) of Katy, Texas, Gregory (Sandra) of Venice, California and Jeffrey (Toria) of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bruce described himself as a financial engineer, both selling partial-owned companies in several countries and starting new organizations in other countries. He graduated with honors, including Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a master's degree from Harvard University in Eastern European studies and economics. After college, Williams joined National Citi Bank of New York (now Citi Bank) as a trainee. Williams was then assigned to a branch in Frankfurt, Germany. Williams was offered the position of General Manager of Citi Bank's branch system in South Africa, which he turned down for personal reasons. He returned to the New York headquarters of Citi Bank, where he was named Vice President of the Natural Resources Division. Not being able to afford to live in the rich suburbs of New York, he moved his family to the small town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, just across the New York/Connecticut state line. His daily commute was over two hours to the bank's headquarters on Wall Street. After several years, Williams felt that the daily commute was too much, so he decided to leave the banking field. He joined a rapidly expanding biomedical firm in Tarrytown, New York as International Treasurer. Later, he was drawn back to New York City and joined The Singer Company, which was based in Rockefeller Center. Originally, Singer was scheduled to move to Stanford, Connecticut, yet facing a long period of decline due to Japanese and Russian competition, the company did not move. Bruce and Nancy moved the family to Richmond, Va., when Bruce joined Reynolds International Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reynolds Metal company as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Williams remained at Reynolds until he retired. He was an avid reader, loved his dogs and spoke five languages fluently. He and Nancy traveled extensively during their retirement years and enjoyed seeing many parts of the world. They spent many wonderful days at their beach house in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and remained in Richmond until their deaths. He was extremely proud of the success of all his sons and wished them well in all of their endeavors. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Christopher and Rachel of Katy, Texas, Alina of Venice, California and Charlie and Caroline of Chattanooga, Tennessee, all thriving. Family and friends will gather for a service on Thursday, November 21, at Westminster Canterbury of Richmond Chapel at 3 p.m. Chaplain Logan Augustine will be officiating.View online memorial