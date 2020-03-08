WILLIAMS, Cathy Waldron, 60, of Chesterfield, Va., lost her fight with dementia on Friday, March 6, 2020, but won the battle over sin and the grave through Jesus Christ, her Lord. Born to Wavie Lee Martin and Samuel Eugene Waldron; she is survived by her husband, Jesse C. Williams Jr.; daughter, Laura Hanna; son, Seth Williams (Adrianne); grandchildren, Makayla Hanna and Jesse B. Williams; brother, Samuel Ray Waldron (Carla); and sister, Teddie Marie. Cathy was an LPN for over 30 years, Sunday School teacher, homemaker and loving wife. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial
