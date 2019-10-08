WILLIAMS, CHERYL

WILLIAMS, Mrs. Cheryl, 51, formerly of Richmond, departed this life October 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Patrick "Todd" Williams; one son, Micaiah Williams; her mother, Mary Louise Williams; one sister, Joanne Williams; three nieces, Jessica Williams, Jennifer Williams and Joy Reed (Ramont); a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; mother-in-law, Etta Williams; sister and brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Pastor Cheryl Smith officiating. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial