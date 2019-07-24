WILLIAMS, Corinne "CoCo," departed this life July 21, 2019. She was recently preceded in death by her twin sister, Catherine Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Divers; grandchildren, Danitra Morrison and Jarell Divers; great-grandson, Carter Divers; brother, Peter Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th St., on Friday, at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial