WILLIAMS, DAVID

WILLIAMS, Dr. David Collin Sr., age 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 25, 1930, in Southampton County, Virginia, and was the son of the late Fannie Joyner and Arthur Grover Williams. He is survived by his wife, Flora Ann, of 62 years; and one sister, Erma Williams Joyner of Capron. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Zeannette R. Williams and Edna H. Hodges; and a brother-in-law, Lewis H. Davis. D.C. is also survived by his four children, Susan W. Piasecki and her husband, Bob, Sandra W. Ferguson and her husband, Jerry, Sarah W. Mihalcoe and Dr. David C. Williams Jr. and his wife, Mary Helen. Other survivors are 10 grandchildren, Lori and Jessica Piasecki, Jordan Ferguson, Kaye Marie and her husband, Jacob Lott and Wrenn Ferguson, David and Kailey Mihalcoe and David "Collin" III, Cooper and Colson Williams; and many nieces and nephews. D.C. was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, Hazel Wrenn Williams, Daphne Williams Vaughan Dunn, Arthur Clifton Williams, Sidney Thomas Williams, Leona Williams Davis and Gene Wesley Williams. D.C. was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After he returned home, he attended Chowan College, Murfreesboro, North Carolina; after leaving Chowan, he attended V.P.I. for a short while before he transferred to the University of Richmond, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1957. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1960, after which he completed his internship at Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the Richmond Academy of Medicine and the History of Medicine. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Jamestowne Society and for over 50 years he was a Master Mason of the Courtland Masonic Lodge No. 85. He practiced general medicine in Capron, Virginia, for seven years and moved back to Richmond, Virginia, in August 1968. He then joined Stuart Circle Hospital as their house physician and eventually head of the Outpatient Department. Later his corporation, Williams and Slagel, operated the Outpatient Department and the Occupational Medicine Department until the hospital closed its doors. D.C. was a consultant for over 45 years for the Department of Rehabilitative Services, Disability Determination, Richmond, Virginia, from December 1968 until February 2014. He was the Chief Medical Consultant for the Department from 1975 to 2003. He enjoyed his time there with old friends and doctors, some of whom taught him in medical school. While working with DDS he received several awards including a Regional Commissioner's Citation from the Social Security Administration for leadership in promoting the objectives of the SSA Disability Program and in May 1998 he received another citation for outstanding contributions to the Virginia DDS. D.C. always loved music. He was an accomplished guitar player and also played several other instruments. Until the last few years, he always sang with the church choir wherever he was located. He grew up attending Applewhite's Methodist Church and later transferred to Capron Methodist Church, which is where he returned when he went back to Capron to practice general medicine. After returning to Richmond, Virginia, in 1968, he joined Stratford Hills United Methodist Church. While there he was active in the Chancel Choir and the Stratford Hills Folk Group. For the past few years, he had been a member of the Brandermill Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home with Dr. Jim C. Dunkin officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Capron Cemetery, Capron, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, Virginia, will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. www.wrightfuneralhome.orgView online memorial
