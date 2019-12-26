WILLIAMS, Deacon Melvin Dorsey, 80, of Richmond, departed this life on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Williams; daughter, Carol Knight (Michael); two grandchildren, Tyrell and Sharell Knignt; two sisters, Louise Currin (Osbin) and Barbara Allen (Leon); brother, Robert L. Williams; goddaughter, Jamet Jackson (Larry); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'- East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
