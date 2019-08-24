WILLIAMS, Donna Marie, 56, of Chesterfield, departed this life Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial