WILLIAMS, Doris Hafling, 96, of Quinton, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, E.M. Williams; parents, George and Pauline Hafling; and daughter, Paula Williams Boggs. Doris was a devoted housewife and mother, and enjoyed gardening, sewing and dancing. She is survived by her son, George Alton Williams (Stephanie); daughter, Paula Boggs; granddaughter, Ashley Patricia Williams; and grandson, George Alexander Williams. Online condolences may be received at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial