WILLIAMS, Earl Edward Jr., of Richmond, departed this life December 14, 2019. Earl is survived by his wife, Dorothy Williams; children, Felicia Hamer, Antonio Williams (Yaminah) and Marvin Williams; grandsons, Tariq and Malik Williams; mother, Anne Williams; sisters, Sylvia Williams Carter and Cheryl Williams; brother, Fredrick Williams; three brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, a host of nieces and nephews, and friends. Remains rest at Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Grayland Baptist Church, 2301 Third Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222, where remains will lie in state at 11 a.m. Dr. Clifton Whitaker Jr., pastor emeritus, eulogist. Bishop Dexter Cannon, pastor, officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
