WILLIAMS, Elizabeth "Liz" Brown, 91, of Ashland, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Sperryville, Va. and was the daughter of Maury W. and Eleanor D. Brown. In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald R. Williams (1988) and James M. Brown (2000); and son, Donald Paul Ragan (2009). Also preceding her in death were all six of her siblings, sisters, Phyllis B. Shirey, Jean J. Konek; and brothers, Maury Jr., Allen, Gerald and Charles Brown. Locally Liz is survived by a devoted stepdaughter, Jill B. Brown; and Jill's siblings, Janet, Jeff and Dan. Also Jeff's daughter, Kimberly (special granddaughter). Also surviving her are her nephew and care provider, John Konek and his wife, Jennifer and son, Cody. As well as many nieces and nephews across the U.S. The family would like to recognize her in-home caregiver, Linda Baggett for eight years of faithful service. Liz upon graduation from Rappahannock County High School as the class of 1946 Valedictorian, moved to the "Big City" (Richmond) to attend Smithdeal Massey Business College. After obtaining her diploma from Smithdeal Massey in 1947, Liz embarked on a Secretarial Civil Service career with the U.S. government spanning 34 years that included positions with V.A., NPS and comptroller of the currency, retiring in 1983. Through the years, Liz had many long-term interests such as traveling, league bowling gardening, monthly "lunch bunch" groups and anything concerning her beloved Totopotomoy neighborhood association. Liz was a staunch "Hanoverian" and Ashland resident more than half her life. Liz also loved the people and pastors of Monument Heights Baptist Church, where she had been a faithful member beginning since 1969. She sang in the choir for many years. The family will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, December 10, 12 p.m. at Monument Heights Baptist Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Monument Heights Baptist Church.View online memorial