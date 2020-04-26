WILLIAMS, ELOISE

WILLIAMS, Eloise Wilkins, formerly of Enfield, N.C., departed this life April 25, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Catherine LaBohne-Carter (Kenneth); granddaughter, Nicole LaBohne Muhyee (Rashad); grandson, Stephen LaBohne; three great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services and interment will be announced at a later date and will be held in Enfield, N.C. www.hwdabney.com

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELOISE WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.