WILLIAMS, Eloise Wilkins, formerly of Enfield, N.C., departed this life April 25, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Catherine LaBohne-Carter (Kenneth); granddaughter, Nicole LaBohne Muhyee (Rashad); grandson, Stephen LaBohne; three great-granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services and interment will be announced at a later date and will be held in Enfield, N.C. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
