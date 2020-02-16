WILLIAMS, Emory Gill, a resident of The Hermitage at Cedarfield, died on February 12, 2020, at the age of 101. Born in Richmond on November 30, 1918, she was the daughter of William Wallace Gill, MD, and Emory Dabney Gill. She attended St. Catherine's School for 12 years, graduating in 1936, and received a BA from Sweet Briar College in 1940. She married the love of her life, Carrington Williams Jr., in 1942, and they enjoyed a lifetime of exceptional happiness together until his death in 2014. They spent most of their lives in Richmond, with the exception of 13 years in Irvington, Virginia, where they embraced life on the water until Dr. Williams' retirement. Emory was an active volunteer for both of her alma maters and was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, The Woman's Club, the Junior League of Richmond, the Tuckahoe Garden Club of Westhampton, the Garden Club of the Northern Neck and the Garden Club of Virginia. She loved sports, especially field hockey and swimming while in school, and golf and sailing in later years. She was an enthusiastic and accomplished tennis player for most of her life. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor and strong devotion to her family. She enjoyed gardening, decorating and traveling the world at Carrington's side. The two were a sight to behold, dressed in their best and cutting a rug, even in their 90s. She is survived by her six children, Dabney W. McCoy, Frances W. Twiss, Mason M. Williams, MD (Pattie), Melinda W. Davis, Susan W. Jones (Basil) and Judith W. Carpenter (Dean Hawthorne), all of Richmond; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, John A. Gill, MD. The family is deeply grateful to Mary Lily Palmer, who was a very special part of our family for more than 40 years. In her declining years, Mrs. Williams was assisted by caregivers, Torasha Armstrong and Keisha Manley, and Phyllis Bagby and Sue Peters at Hospice Community Care, whose care the family greatly appreciates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to The St. Catherine's School Foundation, 6001 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226; The Women of St. Stephen's, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226; or St. Martin's-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 264, Biddeford Pool, Maine 04006. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery will be private.View online memorial
