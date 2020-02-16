WILLIAMS, Eunice Virginia Raikes, age 91, formerly of Richmond, Va., died peacefully in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Williams; her parents, Samuel Jones Raikes and Ruby Lee (LeSueur) Raikes; and one brother, Ovid Alton Raikes. She was born September 20, 1928, in Buckingham County, Va. She worked as an accountant and secretary for many years. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va., in 1945. She is survived by two children, Lavlette Zora Williams of Montreal, Canada and Glenwood Karl Williams and wife, Wendy Lyn (Ball) Williams, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two granddaughters, Vesper Virginia Williams and her husband, David Sajdak, of Milwaukee, Wis. and Austin Olivia Williams of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends whom she enjoyed keeping in touch with over the years. Eunice was a member of Richmond's First Baptist Church. Services will be held at a later date and interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family wishes to thank Living Well Llanfair and Vitas (Hospice) Healthcare for their care.View online memorial
