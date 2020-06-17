WILLIAMS, Frances D., 50, of Highland Springs, Va., died June 13, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Larry L. Williams; mother, Joyce A. Moss; stepdaughter, Kamiran Williams; and her daughter, Germany Mason; two sisters, Anna L. Delandro (John) and Gwendolyn Moss (Dallas); nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. James Gresham officiating. Rev. Beatrice Gresham, eulogist. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
