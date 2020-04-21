WILLIAMS, FRANKLIN

WILLIAMS, Franklin Otto Jr., of Richmond, departed this life April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin O. Williams Sr. Surviving are his son, Franklin O. Williams III (Rasheeda); daughters, Quiana Williams and Tyler Clarke-Williams; mother, Doris G. Williams; sisters, Zanette Brown (Raymond), Darlene Wallington (James), Wanda Parker (Elbert) and Zina Winston (John) and Tanya Williams; fiancee, Tara Robinson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, April 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Elder Antione Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FRANKLIN WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.