WILLIAMS, Frederick Douglas, 71, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He leaves cherished memories to a devoted and loving wife, Viola Williams; daughters, LaTonya Holmes (Maurice) and Areiel Williams; son, Jonathan Williams; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial