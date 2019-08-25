WILLIAMS, Gary L., Sr., 98, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Richard Williams (Cindy), James Williams (Becky) and Gary L. Williams Jr.; eight grandchildren and numerous other family. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Beatrice Williams; and daughter, Diane Guy. Gary retired from DuPont after 36 years. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time, spending time with his family and doing charitable work for numerous nonprofit organizations. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice for their extraordinary care in his time of need. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt.10). His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220, info@feedmore.org.View online memorial