WILLIAMS, GEORGE

WILLIAMS, Mr. George Edward Sr., 75, affectionately known as "Sonnyboy," of Crozier, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. His father, George T. Williams, preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Ruth; his loving wife, Pamela; their two children, George Edward Jr. (Alicia) and Brent (Tabbitha); one grandchild, Alivia; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is resting at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, 1463 Cardwell Road, Va. 23063. Rev. Frank Lomax officiating. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial