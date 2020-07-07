WILLIAMS, Helen Virginia Macon, of New Kent, departed this life June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Williams Jr. She is survived by her son, Jesse Williams III (Laura); daughter, Louise Peterson (Mike); three sisters, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
