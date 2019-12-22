WILLIAMS, Jamaal D. "JD," 43, of Richmond, departed this life December 18, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Jaala and Kennadi Williams; his fiancee, Alleen Davis; mother, Daisy H. Williams; father, Spencer Williams Jr. (Clara); one brother, Spencer "Trey" Williams III; two aunts, two uncles, a host of cousins, and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m., at Sixth Baptist Church, 400 S. Addison St., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Yvonne Bibbs, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial
WILLIAMS, JAMAAL
To plant a tree in memory of Jamaal Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.