WILLIAMS, James "Pig," age 82, of Richmond, departed this life July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Marijuana Rosado. He is survived by 14 children, a host of grand and great-grandchildren, a host of nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends, among them his companion, Velda Eldridge. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Monday.