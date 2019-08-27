WILLIAMS, James Octavious, of Dendron, Virginia, passed away in his home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 82. "Thomas," as he was known to those closest to him, was born on November 11, 1936, to the late Leora (Smith) and Joel Calvin Williams Sr. in Edenton, North Carolina. He graduated from Edenton High School in 1955. James and the late Mary Jean (Halsey) Williams were married in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 3, 1961. He enlisted in the United States Navy on February 1, 1958, and was honorably discharged on August 1, 1962. After moving to Virginia, James was employed by Virginia Power and by Philip Morris International. In 1999, he retired to devote himself to the full-time care of Mary, his wife for 53 years. James enjoyed cooking/baking, was an avid gardener, vacationed on cruise ships frequently with his siblings, in-laws and nieces and loved to play and to watch sports, especially the University of North Carolina boys' basketball team and the Washington Redskins. In addition to Mary, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Maria Williams. James is survived by and cherished in memory by his sons, James Williams Sr. (Valencia) and Joseph Moseley (Eileen); by his grandsons, James Williams Jr. and Aidan Williams; by his granddaughter, Cheyenne Hindrichs (Kyle); by his great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Mikayla Moseley, Cyrus Johnson and Phoenix Hindrichs; by his sisters, Helen Forehand and Hazel Black (Bill); by his brothers, Melvin Williams and Jack Williams (Brenda). The family will receive friends tonight, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at R.W. Baker and Company Funeral Home and Crematory, 11414 General Mahone Hwy., Wakefield, Virginia 23888 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the funeral home, with pastor Ray Rowland presiding. Burial will follow in Wakefield Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial