WILLIAMS, Jan Allyson (Kelly), age 54, passed away peacefully at her home on July 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving partner of 20 years, Wayne Morgan; her son, Perry Williams; her stepson, Richard Williams, both from Sanford, N.C.; and her best friend, Cherie Turner of Southport, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Watson and Barbara Kelly. She loved the outdoors, the beach, gardening and her beloved animals. She was an avid Duke and Steelers fan. Per her request, there will be no service.View online memorial