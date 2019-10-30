WILLIAMS, Jean Dudley, 92, of Enon, Va., passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Seaton Otha Dudley and Avie Mae Carpenter Dudley; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ward Williams Sr.; and a son, Frederick Seaton Williams. Mrs. Williams was a dedicated homemaker and mother and will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived her two sons, Thomas Williams (Frankie) and Robert Williams (Marilyn); one daughter, Cynthia Baer (Glenn); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. for a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial