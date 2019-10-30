WILLIAMS, JOHN "JOHNNY" III

WILLIAMS, John Hunter "Johnny" III, 78, of St. Stephens Church, went to be with the Lord suddenly after a long and debilitating illness Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Pearman and John Hunter Williams Jr.; and sister, Jean Marie Blacke. He is survived by his wife, June Denton Williams; son, John Hunter Williams IV; daughter, Wendy Jill Williams; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Elaine Williams; great-grandson, Graylen James Kelly; and sister, Carolyn Burks (Randy). Johnny proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and enjoyed sailing with his family and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the King and Queen Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 154, Newtown, Va. 23126.View online memorial