WILLIAMS, John H., born April 4, 1940, died April 21, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by three sons, Dwayne Williams, Daryl Williams (Patti) and Graham Williams (Stephanie). He so loved his five grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon, Molly, Mason and Kyndal. Johnny, as he was known to everyone, always had a hello and a handshake with a smile whether he knew you or not. He was retired from Philip Morris USA after a successful career in life insurance. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. No service is planned at this time.

