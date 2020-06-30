WILLIAMS, JOYCE

WILLIAMS, Mrs. Joyce Crouch, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., presently with the Angels, returned to her heavenly home on June 26, 2020. "Joy" lived up to her name in every possible way. She was an incredible wife for 41 years and a magnificient business partner with whom she traveled the world on an annual basis. As a graduate of the Medical College of Virgina Nursing School, she eventually became in charge of the operating room nurses for open heart/bypass procedures at Chippenham and Saint Mary's hospitals. Further, she was a unique, dedicated stepmom to Dick, Rob and Kris as well as a super "Me Ma" to Nick, Michael, Kristena, Eric, Kaleigh, Casey, Eric and Josh. She also adored her only great-granddaughter, Mary Ellen. She further leaves behind one lucky, loving husband, Richard S. Williams.View online memorial
