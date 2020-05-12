WILLIAMS, Julia Murray Nelson. Having lived a long, full and happy life, Julia Murray Nelson Williams died April 27, 2020, age 96. She was born May 26, 1923 in Baltimore, the daughter of Spotswood Page Nelson and Julia Murray Forrest Nelson. She married Edward Monroe Williams in 1943. After the war they made their home in Danville, Virginia, where "Red" made a career as an officer and broker with Dibrell Brothers Tobacco Co. He traveled the world and Julia joined him on numerous occasions, forming a worldwide group of friends. They raised two children: Edward Monroe Williams Jr. (Suzanne) of Virginia Beach and Julia Murray Williams Boyd (Randy) of Charles City, Va. She was generous and loving, loyal and endearing, ready for adventure, travel, a party, a good game of golf or tennis, or a camp-out in the mountains with extended family. She was a game sort of person, proper, but with a mischievous twinkle in her eye. She loved good books, games and puzzles, gardening, needlepoint, opera and the French language. Underneath the pearls lurked a playfulness and wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her children; four grandchildren, Carter Williams Norman, (Dan), Braxton Williams, (Shannon), Peter Boyd (Ellie) and Alexander Boyd (Allison); and eight great-grandchildren. Her family is extremely grateful to her caregivers of the past four years from The Williamsburg Landing, where she lived for the past 13 years, and her caregivers there from Home Care Assistance. A memorial service will be held at Westover Episcopal Church, Charles City, Va., at some point in the future, followed by interment of her ashes next to her husband in Brookneal, Va.View online memorial
