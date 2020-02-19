WILLIAMS, Kay Puddephatt, 77, of Richmond, loving wife of Fielding L. Williams Jr., devoted mother and friend who knew no stranger, died on Friday, February 14, 2020. Kay was born on October 2, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Ruby Campbell Puddephatt and William Trezevant Puddephatt. Ever proud to be a "Memphis girl," Kay embodied the spirit and soul of her hometown. She attended Central High School and the University of Mississippi and graduated from Memphis State University in 1964. During college, Kay spent two happy summers working on Nantucket, where her Southern charm and radiant smile earned her many tips. After graduation, she became a teacher, living first in Memphis and then in Washington, D.C. There she met Fielding, and after their wedding in 1971, they moved to Richmond, where Kay taught at J.R. Tucker High School. Kay enjoyed teaching, but her true calling lay elsewhere. She became a caterer and for more than two decades worked her magic at events all around Richmond, including the Governor's Mansion. Kay also loved to dance, and for 11 years, she was an owner of Town and Country Cotillion, where ballroom dancing and etiquette were taught to thousands of middle schoolers. She brought her enthusiasm, creativity and loyalty to every endeavor, and to the numerous organizations to which she belonged. These included Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, The Woman's Club, Virginia Opera and the Three Chopt and Westham Garden Clubs. For more than 40 years, Kay, Fielding and their daughters spent many fun times together and with dear friends at their vacation home in Hartland, Vermont. Kay was a people person. She was genuine, loving and made everyone she met feel good. If you were Kay's friend, you had a friend for life. Kay was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Billy Puddephatt. She is survived by Fielding; her twin daughters, Margaret Bode (Richard) and Lee Drummond (Michael); four grandchildren who will carry on their "KK's" zest for life; sister, Bette Grubb (Bill); and sister-in-law, Susan Raich (Joe). The family extends its deep gratitude to her faithful friends and caregivers. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Kay will be held on Monday, February 24, at 11 a.m. at Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 8 N. Laurel Street. Parking will be available along Laurel, Floyd and Cherry Streets and in the VCU deck on Laurel Street. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Grace & Holy Trinity Endowment Fund, the Westminster Canterbury Foundation or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
