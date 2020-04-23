WILLIAMS, KEVIN

WILLIAMS, Kevin A. (June 20, 1962 - April 13, 2020). He leaves to mourn his wife, Mrs. Michele Williams, four sons, Audric, Kevin Jr., Michael and Jamaal; and one grandson, Kayden; two sisters, Karen and Jamilla; and two brothers, Philander Jr. and Alexander. As a result of Covid-19 and the gathering guidelines imposed by the governor of Virginia, there will only be a private gathering with the immediate family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

