WILLIAMS, LELIA

WILLIAMS, Mrs. Lelia Francine, age 92, of Richmond, formerly of New Jersey, departed this life October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Williams; and two daughters, Jo'Sherryl H. Amos and Karen Harrison. She is survived by two grandchildren, Dawnsherra Hallman (Rockwell) and Robert Boyd (Geneve); seven great-grandchildren one great-great-granddaughter; one stepson, Michael Williams; one sister, Anita Thomas (Nello); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Sylvester Williams; other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Wesley Turner Jr. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 12 noon at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881