WILLIAMS, Linwood Edward "Lil Red," 66, of Richmond, departed this life July 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Donna Stewart; mother, Evelyn Ruby Williams; sister, Linda Williams Plummer (Bill); brother, Alphonso Von Mitchell (Nita); caregiver, Vanessa Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends. "Lil Red" lived in Creighton Court, where he and his family knew all and loved all. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
