WILLIAMS, Lorraine Vowels, 100, passed away February 17, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Denez Yancey (Bob) and Elyse Astley (Russ); four grandchildren, Colleen Yancey, Matthew Astley (Leslie), Reed Yancey (Sarah) and Nicholas Astley (YihChieh); three great-grandsons, Ben Astley, Peter Astley and James Yancey; and one great-granddaughter due in May 2020. Services and interment are private. Donations may be made to the Girl Scouts of America.View online memorial
