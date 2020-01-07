WILLIAMS, Margaret Louise Slaw, 100, of Kenbridge, Va., passed away January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph R. "Joe Pete" Williams; parents, John and Annie B. Slaw; five brothers, John, Mike, Steve, Paul, Frank; and three sisters, Josephine Greeley, Julia Lusk and Evelyn Wootton. Margaret was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, James Michael Williams (Cam) and Joanne Williams, all of Kenbridge; adored grandchildren, Michael Williams (Jenna) of Oak Creek, Wis. and Janna Johnson (Kyle) of Elkton, Va.; stepgreat-grandson, Ethan of Oak Creek, Wis.; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Margaret was a graduate of Blackstone High School and attended Blackstone College for girls, where she played basketball. The family will receive friends at the home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad or the Lunenburg Health Services, Victoria, Va. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.