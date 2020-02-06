WILLIAMS, Marie Jackson "Jackie" Gilbert, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Her husband of almost 56 years, Aubrey "Mel"ton "Chunie" Williams, predeceased her February 15, 2008. She was born in Stanardsville, Va., daughter of Birdine Piper (McMullen) Gilbert and Ennis Cecil Gilbert Sr., who died in 1974 and 1978, respectively. Her two brothers had untimely deaths with first heart attacks, E.C. Jr., 44, 1971 (widow, Madeline, died in 1981) and Thomas Ivy "T.I.," 54, 1998. Survivors include two beloved nephews, Ennis C. Gilbert III ("Trip"/Terri) and Calvin "Tuck"er Gilbert; two beloved nieces, Cheryl Lynne Gilbert (Joe) and Piper Jackson "P.J." Gilbert (Greg); sister-in-law, Lois (Cason) Gilbert; three great-nieces, three great-nephews and many very special cousins. She is also survived by special in-laws in Tyner, N.C.; niece, Frances (Jordan) Chambers; and son, David; nephew, Keith W. Jordan (Peggy). Prior to college, she worked at the American Finance Company and the Hot Shoppes (Marriott) in D.C./Maryland, where she also worked summers during college years. After graduation from Madison College (JMU), she worked in the Commonwealth Attorney's office in Charlottesville and taught two years in public schools (Southampton and Greene Counties). After her marriage, they moved to Richmond and she worked at the Securities Division, State Corporation Commission (SCC) and in private business for three years, returning to public schools (Henrico County) for two years. In 1957, she joined the School of Business faculty at Richmond Professional Institute (RPI) of the College of William and Mary, where she taught a myriad of courses and completed graduate degree requirements. She also taught part time at Pan American Business that no longer exists. Following the merger of RPI and the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) that formed Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 1968, the School of Business was departmentalized, after which she became a member of the Accounting Department. She retired in 1992 as Associate Professor Emeritus. She was recognized in Virginia Lives, The Old Dominion Who's Who in 1964 and in the 1977-78 Edition of Who's Who of American Women. In 1983, she received the Certificate of Appreciation Award from the National Association of Accountants (NAA) for writing a technical manuscript with a prominent businessman that was submitted for consideration in the National Competition. She co-authored several articles that were published in professional journals and wrote several chapters included in books during her tenure at RPI/VCU. In 1992, she received the Distinguished Career in Accounting Education Award from the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA). After retirement, she was a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross for 10 years and a reader for St. Mary's Retirement Home at scheduled times. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, Yahtzee and golf, which replaced tennis as her major sport of choice soon after her marriage. She also enjoyed a period of decoupaging (20-plus trash cans) and an extended period of arts and crafts. She created many scrapbooks, including Chunie - B.J., Jackie - B.C., her two brothers, Chunie's Life's Work AND Play and their 50th anniversary celebration, among others. She did seven THICK scrapbooks of the reunions of the famous (infamous) Madison Group. There were eight charter members, including husbands and six other Madisonettes who joined them at various times during the 52 years ('55-'07) of reunions at resorts/cities/towns in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina. She contributed very little help for her friend, Dianne, who did 19 18" x 20" and four 8" x 10" collages/montages. The first was the wedding album, one followed of nieces/nephews, many various events, including her "Quitting Party" in '92. It was nice to reminisce as she and others walked in the areas where they hang. She had four fetishes: trains, hummingbirds, butterflies and shoes. Even with concentrated help from family and others, she never overcame her ophidian phobia that was a result of several traumatic experiences during early childhood. She was a member of Three Chopt Presbyterian Church. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the team at Companion Extraordinaire including Jackie Lay, Stephanie Cotman, Serena Wilkerson, Bonnie McKinney and Dawn Beninghove. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, 9315 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 with interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy will be appreciated at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1101 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Box 302, Stanardsville, Va. or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Marie Williams, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Three Chopt Presbyterian Church
9315 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23229
9315 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 8
Committal Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Committal Service begins.