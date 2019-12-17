WILLIAMS, Martha Elizabeth Moore, 71, peacefully departed this life surrounded by her family on December 14, 2019. Martha was born on December 21, 1947, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Edith Moore. Martha worked as a dispatcher and manager for Russell Transfer, a dispatcher for Eagle Transportation and a clerical supervisor for the Virginia Department of Corrections, retiring from that position in 2009. Her impeccable organizational skills, wit, sparkling personality and work ethic made her both an amazing co-worker and friend. However, she felt her most important role was serving as a wife, mother and grandmother. Her love and dedication to her family was unmatched. Martha was a member of Cedar Baptist Church, serving on the social committee. She was also a member of the Powhatan 146 Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as the Worthy Matron. She loved cooking, animals, traveling with her family and socializing. Martha is survived by her husband of 51 years, Frank Hughlon Williams of Cumberland; three children, Stephen Williams (Melanie) of Columbus, Georgia, Bryan Williams of Cumberland and Tracey Ingle (Mark) of Cumberland; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Williams of Cumberland; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Melvin L. Moore; a sister, Edith Trommer; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wallace Moore; and her son, John Garland Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association. Family will receive friends at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, Virginia, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial
