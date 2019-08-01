WILLIAMS, Martha Harris, 89, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest at a local hospital. She was the daughter of the late Solomon and Mary Dandridge Harris. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, one son, James R. Williams Jr. of Henrico, Va.; and two daughters; Denice Williams of Highland Springs, Va. and Zannette Taylor of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Private funeral services will be conducted Friday, 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial