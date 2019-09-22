WILLIAMS, Marvin Roy "Kayo," went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019, at his home in Mechanicsville, Va. He was a member of the Local 10 Plumbers and Steamfitter. Kayo was the son of Arthur Marvin Williams and Kathryne Williams. He is survived by his wife, Frances Cosner Williams; brother, Larry (Hunky) Williams; his two daughters, Sharon Exline and Lesley Wonderley (Gary). He was the loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Paul Exline (Christie), Mathew Exline (Leah), Bryan Exline (Nichole), Scott Wells, Madalyn Wells and Brandon Wells; three great-grandchildren, Shayne, Braydan and Wyatt. Visitation will be on Monday, September 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to South Eastern Home Health.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother