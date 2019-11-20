WILLIAMS, Melvin T. "Junie," 68, of Richmond, departed this life on November 16, 2019. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, November 22, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
