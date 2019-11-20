WILLIAMS, MELVIN

WILLIAMS, Melvin T. "Junie," 68, of Richmond, departed this life on November 16, 2019. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, November 22, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

